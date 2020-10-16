VW unveils bold new Australian-developed Amarok W580

Volkswagen has picked up where Holden left off with a new ute aimed at Ford’s Ranger Raptor.

Set to be built on the same production line that turned out HSV-fettled Commodores and the Colorado SportsCat dual-cab ute, the new Volkswagen Amarok W580 benefits from a range of upgrades carefully chosen by performance experts at the Walkinshaw Automotive Group.

The machine has a range of styling and performance upgrades including a reworked front grille and bumper, beefed-up suspension with more ground clearance, chunky Pirelli tyres and new 20-inch wheels.

Fat wheel arch extensions and black graphics add a touch of menace to Volkswagen’s ageing dual-cab.

Volkswagen’s muscular 200kW/580Nm twin-turbo diesel V6 engine remains unchanged, though it does benefit from new side-exit exhausts tucked behind the rear wheels.