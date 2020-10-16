Home / News / VW unveils bold new Australian-developed Amarok W580

VW unveils bold new Australian-developed Amarok W580

By News.com.au • 16/10/2020
Volkswagen has picked up where Holden left off with a new ute aimed at Ford’s Ranger Raptor.

Set to be built on the same production line that turned out HSV-fettled Commodores and the Colorado SportsCat dual-cab ute, the new Volkswagen Amarok W580 benefits from a range of upgrades carefully chosen by performance experts at the Walkinshaw Automotive Group.

The machine has a range of styling and performance upgrades including a reworked front grille and bumper, beefed-up suspension with more ground clearance, chunky Pirelli tyres and new 20-inch wheels.

Fat wheel arch extensions and black graphics add a touch of menace to Volkswagen’s ageing dual-cab.

Volkswagen’s muscular 200kW/580Nm twin-turbo diesel V6 engine remains unchanged, though it does benefit from new side-exit exhausts tucked behind the rear wheels.

VW plans to leverage the Walkinshaw Automotive Group’s Supercars connection with a special incentive for the first 30 customers.

They’ll get an exclusive tour of the company’s Clayton facilities and an invitation to a track day with the Walkinshaw Andretti United outfit formerly known as the Holden Racing Team, home to Bathurst contenders Chaz Mostert and Bryce Fulwood.

- News.com.au

Volkswagen
