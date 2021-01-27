Wacky wagon: Modern Ferrari Breadvan is a V12-powered tribute to an icon

While car enthusiasts can't seem to get behind SUVs, station wagons and shooting brakes on the other hand fall into the uber-cool category and the world can't seem to get enough of them.

A perfect example is this recently-unveiled Ferrari 550 Maranello coupé, which has been converted into a Breadvan as a tribute to the original 250 GT from 1962.

Built as a one-off by Niels van Roij Design, this modern Breadvan uses the same formula as the original by combining a V12 in the front, and a six-speed manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels.

According to Niels van Roij, only the windscreen remained factory Ferrari in the build process, with his business creating custom headlights, taillights, air intakes, and an exhaust to let the V12 sing.

When it came to sorting the suspension and handling, van Roij turned to partners Koni and Vredestein to keep the reimagined Breadvan on the black stuff.

"Automotive design is about the search and the experiment, which is only truly achievable in a handmade sketch," the experienced coachbuilder Niels van Roij said in a press release. "In the ideation sketches, differences can not only be seen in proportions and surfacing, the skin of the car but also in the application of graphics and other details. Such as the bespoke exhausts and unique headlights. Eventually, this process produces a so-called key sketch: the one sketch chosen to be developed into more elaborated, rendered ideas."

"It was a complex task to translate the essence of the legendary car into a contemporary design. We intended to be inspired by the original but ensured we were not limited by it in our creativity. The Breadvan Hommage is a new original," he added.