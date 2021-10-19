Waikato Expressway: All bridges are either finished, or close to it

An update has been released about the bridges on the Waikato Expressway.

There are 16 bridges and a large traffic underpass on the 22km Hamilton section. According to the Waikato Expressway Facebook page, most of the bridges are either finished, or very close to finished, and most local road bridges already have traffic on them.

The Waikato Expressway is the key strategic corridor for the Waikato region; when complete it will run 102km from the Bombay Hills to south of Cambridge.

It's claimed that once completed, the new road will reduce travel times between Auckland and Tirau by up to 35 minutes.

The initial completion date was extended last year due to Covid-19 restrictions and nationwide material shortages.

It's hoped that the Expressway will reduce crashes, increase traffic capacity, take congestion away from communities like Huntly, Ngaruawahia and Cambridge, reduce fuel costs for motorists and contribute to economic growth.

The Waikato Expressway project is one of seven current roads of national significance, and part of the Government’s National Infrastructure Plan. The focus is on moving people and freight between and within the country’s five largest population centres more safely and efficiently.