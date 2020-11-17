Waikato Expressway: final stretch of Hamilton section is within sight

A major part of the much-anticipated Waikato expressway is now in its final year of construction.

The 22km Hamilton section, including the complex Southern Interchange at Tamahere, is now starting to take shape. It's not just blacktop - half a million plants will go into the area, including more than 370,000 next winter.

The Waikato Expressway is the key strategic corridor for the Waikato region; when complete it will run 102km from the Bombay Hills to south of Cambridge.

It's claimed that once completed, the new road will reduce travel times between Auckland and Tirau by up to 35 minutes.

The Expressway will improve economic growth and productivity for New Zealand’s upper North Island through more efficient movement of people and freight.

It's also hoped that the Expressway will reduce crashes, increase traffic capacity, take congestion away from communities like Huntly, Ngaruawahia and Cambridge, reduce fuel costs for motorists and contribute to economic growth.

The Waikato Expressway project is one of seven current roads of national significance, and part of the Government’s National Infrastructure Plan. The focus is on moving people and freight between and within the country’s five largest population centres more safely and efficiently.