Waikato Expressway: NZTA reveals progress whilst working to new completion date

With nine months to go until the expected completion date of the new Waikato expressway, Hamiltonians are eagerly waiting.

Pictures were shared on the Waikato Expressway Facebook page of the progress that has been made over the past 3 months, despite recent Covid-19 lockdowns.

The initial completion date was extended last year due to Covid-19 restrictions and nationwide material shortages.

But a recent update show that directional signs are going up, seals are going down, and the walking/cycling underpass that will run under the extension to Resolution Drive is almost complete.

While the wait for the Waikato Expressway to be completed is feeling somewhat cumbersome, it seems as though good progress is being made.