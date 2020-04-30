Waikato Expressway: Take an aerial tour of the recently-completed Huntly section

Those who weren't able to drive on the Huntly section of the Waikato Expressway before New Zealand was put into lockdown can enjoy the recently-completed road thanks to this aerial tour.

Just yesterday, this 15-minute flyover video was uploaded to the NZ Transport Agency's YouTube channel with commentary from Tony Adams, the Project Director.

Just a couple of weeks before the country went into lockdown, New Zealand Transport Agency then confirmed that the $384 million Huntly section of the Waikato Expressway had opened.

Waka Kotahi Waikato portfolio manager Darryl Coalter said the agency was thrilled to see traffic flowing on the new highway, and thanked motorists for their patience while the finishing touches were applied to the new road.

"This project has been complex and challenging, but also hugely rewarding for all involved. It's fantastic to have traffic using the road and we hope everyone will enjoy driving on it as much as we enjoyed building it."

The Huntly section was officially opened by Transport Minister Phil Twyford and King Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII on February 14 - but vehicles had to wait three weeks until their tyres could touch the tarmac.

The following day a one-off Huntly classic marathon was held on the road.

The new road takes vehicles east of Huntly town, up and over the Taupiri Range before linking up with the completed Ngaruawahia section at Gordonton Road.

The Huntly bypass has taken more than four years to build and is the second to last section to be completed as part of the Waikato Expressway.

The entire Waikato Expressway is due to be completed next year and runs 102km from the Bombay Hills to south of Cambridge.