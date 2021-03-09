Waikato WOF failures reach 'alarming' level as expert calls for change

New Zealand's Motor Trade Association has flagged an alarming failure rate for vehicle warrant of fitness checks in the Waikato throughout February.

According to recently-released data, 50 per cent of vehicles that were checked in the region last month managed to fail on the first attempt, a number which has grown from 42 per cent in recent times.

Graeme Swan, sector manager repairers, has spoken out about this hefty failure rate, saying that it has previously been high in the area, but now it has reach an "alarming level."

“In February half of the cars presented for a warrant of fitness test in the Waikato failed their initial check,” he explains.

“That’s the first time any region has hit the 50 per cent fail figure. It’s a record no-one wants and a statistic that can’t be ignored.”

Of the 33,813 vehicles that went through a warrant of fitness test in February, 16,778 failed on the first attempt, while 17,035 managed to pass.

As you could expect, these failure rates aren't doing great things to help the high number of road deaths on Waikato roads. Combine this with the number of vehicle factors that are reported in fatal crashes, and you have a recipe for disaster.

“We’re deeply concerned, as should be the people of the Waikato, the Minister of Transport and his officials.

“If they’re committed to the Road to Zero safety strategy these failures simply cannot be ignored any longer.

“It’s time for action. MTA is prepared to help in any way we can.”