Wait what? Chinese brand reveals blatant copy of Chevrolet's original Corvette

Over the last few years, numerous Chinese automakers have ripped off international car designs, ignoring the obvious inspiration, and shamelessly attempting to sell these cars as their own.

Usually, the design that is ripped off comes from a modern car, and something that is selling well, but not in this case. Here, Songsan Motors has turned back the clock, and has taken Chevrolet's design for the original Corvette.

Built as a clone of the 1958 Corvette C1, the SS Dolphin is a lot more fuel-efficient than the original car, with a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid power train beneath the bonnet.

Even with less than a third of the displacement of the original Corvette, this little sports car can hit 100km/h in 4.5-seconds, which is significantly quicker than the C1's time of 6.3 seconds.

To further prove the point that the SS Dolphin is a quintessential American sports car, Songsan Motors' website is littered with paparazzi shots of Hollywood celebrities behind the wheel of the real thing — not the Dolphin.

If a Volkswagen Kombi is more your thing than a Corvette, Songsan also revealed one of those at the Beijing Auto Show. But unlike the sports car, this van is a little more original.

With its circular headlights and two-tone bonnet, the front end of this 'Summer' obviously takes inspiration from the original Kombi, but is more of a modern interpretation with a leather interior and sliding doors.

In true hippy fashion, the roof can be tilted up to increase headroom in the cabin, although strangely, the interior isn't fitted out in a camper-friendly fashion.

Unlike the SS Dolphin, this Kombi is just a concept, so won't be going on sale any time soon. If you are interesting in grabbing a hybrid Corvette, the Dolphin will cost you about $150,000 over in China.