Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency Respect Every Ride talent: meet Tony

Tony is featured in the Respect Every Ride campaign. He rides a BMW R nineT.

What's the story behind your bike and what do you love about it?

I purchased the BMW R nineT as an insurance write off; the damage was almost completely cosmetic. I work in a BMW Motorrad shop in Auckland so the parts were easy and elbow grease got the rest of the scratches and scuffs up to a point where it no longer looked like it had been dragged backwards through a gorse bush.

I have always been a big fan of retro bikes. The newest bike I’d owned before the BMW was a 1986 Honda VFR 400, but what older bikes gain in character and style, they lack in tech and to some extent, safety, in regard to chassis, suspension and brakes. The recent explosion of modern retro bikes is proof that I’m not the only one who thinks 1960s old school is cool, but so is 2021 technology and safety.

I think BMW’s modern classic range is the perfect balance. It took its punchy 1200 boxer drivetrain from its Adventure/Touring Line and dressed it right back to the basics: round headlight, small stylish tank and a set of handlebars; stuff that custom and café racer builders have been doing for years.

It has just enough of what you need: the engine has character on tap, the suspension and chassis are well suited for road riding, exhaust note is fruity in stock form and electronic aids you get switchable ABS and traction control, but other than that there’s nothing to get in the way of a raw riding experience.

I enjoy the bike so much that last year I decided to purchase a new one. Why buy the same bike you already have? A few reasons: I’ve never been in the position to purchase a new vehicle for myself before and there’s something special about being the first owner of a bike, especially when you are uncrating it and doing the pre-delivery inspection and prepping to go on the road yourself.

Like the rest of New Zealand, I have little to no chance of going on any international vacations during this pandemic so there’s a bit more expendable cash in the bank and like many people spending their excess dollars across the automotive industry, I have a hard time leaving that money in the bank.

And it’s a really great bike!

Tell us the history of your motorcycling passion?

I started by studying mechanics at college in the UK - originally a car course, though the college was piloting a motorcycle course the year I started, so I chose that too.

After 18 months of study, the poor student life just wasn’t for me so I applied to dealerships as an apprentice. Somehow, this BMW Motorrad dealership found and took me on, that created - and grew - a passion.

More than just transport, and for me a job, for me motorcycles are an activity, a hobby, a form of community and at times a cure for stress.

Where does your perfect ride take you, and do you change the way you approach your favourite road?

Anywhere out of the city and off the motorways really. NZ isn’t short of great riding roads and being a relatively new arrival in the country, it wasn’t hard to find roads on Auckland’s doorstep that would keep any rider happy.

On my perfect ride, the road has plenty of corners, a touch of scenery and somewhere to stop and have a bit of a break, relax and a bite to eat. The Awhitu Peninsular is a great example of this, quiet winding roads, lush green rolling hills with ocean scenery both to the east and west and you can stop at Manukau heads lighthouse for a coffee and a view across the bay and to the city.

It’s easier to relax if I’m riding my favourite road; in terms of road layout you know what should be coming up. I’m not one for chasing down the road at the fastest speed, so I get to a pace where I am comfortable and just enjoy the ride.

In your eyes, what makes a good bike rider?

Motorbike riding is inherently the riskiest form of road transport.

You can negate this risk to some extent by carefully choosing what you ride and what covers your skin and skull whilst doing it, but the best way to lower the risk factor is how you ride. Take ownership of your riding and allow for hazards, be it road condition or other road users. Ride defensively and act like you are invisible to other road users, because sometimes you are.

A good rider is one that arrives at their destination with their grey matter pointing to the sky and tyres on the ground – not the other way around.

What message would you offer yourself on your first year of riding?

Last month I completed a 5000km road trip around the South Island and had the time of my life, so my advice during my first year of riding would be to get out and enjoy the ride more often rather than just using it as a function.

I now ride with the Every Sunday social community ride group, as it has great values and also does work for mental health. Or, we ride, during weekday evenings if there is something going on within the motorcycling community. Just get out there and enjoy riding every chance you can.