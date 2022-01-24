Home / News / Waka Kotahi reminds drivers to keep left

Waka Kotahi reminds drivers to keep left

By Driven • 24/01/2022
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

Waka Kotahi has started a campaign, reminding drivers to keep left unless passing other cars. 

In a recent Facebook post, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says "keeping left helps improve safety and reduce congestion. You can use the right lane if the left lane is full, you’re passing vehicles, or you’re turning right. At all other times, keep left whenever possible."

The campaign is aimed at reminding people to drive within their lane. It says on the Waka Kotahi website, that drivers should keep in the left-hand lane as much as possible, and not use the lane closest to the centre line if you will hold up other vehicles.

Driving in the right hand lane can also create more traffic, especially if someone has to press on their brakes to let you in. 

It's a timely reminder as summer road trips are continuing, and a series of long weekends are on the way. 

