Watch: 17-year-old YouTuber destroys father's $5 million Pagani supercar

Explaining to your parents that you've crashed your first car is an embarrassing enough experience, let alone when you crash their car. We'd argue that this recent crash out of Texas is the worst-case scenario.

Not only did this teenager crash his dad's car, but the car in question was a one-off Pagani Huayra Roadster that's worth around $5 million on a bad day.

According to a local report, the driver of the Pagani hypercar lost control, gained air, and hit a curb before crashing head-first into a tree. Miraculously, no one was hurt in the incident, but the Pagani was left a smashed wreck.

One of the front wheels was torn from the car, the driver's door was ripped off, and every airbag in the car was deployed, so it's fair to say that it must've been quite an impact.

Like most high-end hypercars, the Huayra is built completely from carbon fibre to keep weight down. Photos of the aftermath show the front end was completely shattered upon impact, with just the monocoque keeping the driver safe.

Unfortunately for the YouTuber, he managed to crash the most valuable car in the family's stable which includes a McLaren Senna, Bugatti Chiron, Ferrari LaFerrari, Rolls-Royce Dawn, and a Lamborghini Urus.