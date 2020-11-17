Watch: $2 million McLaren Senna takes on Ken Block's 1400HP Hoonicorn Mustang

When you drop $2 million on McLaren's range-topping, completely-carbon hypercar, you'd be pretty confident that nothing else on the road could even touch you off the lights.

But what happens when you throw a purpose-built 1400HP Mustang that shreds tyres for a living into the mix? You end up with a race that's worth watching.

In one corner, you've got the Senna with its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that pumps out a hefty 588kW and 800Nm. This allows it to hit 100km/h in 2.8-seconds, 200km/h in 6.8, and 300km/h in 17.5.

This performance is mated with active aero at the front and the rear of the car that can produce 800kg of downforce at 250km/h, which is 40 per cent more than what the P1 made back in the day.

In the other corner, you've got Ken Block's personal weapon of choice for the popular 'Gymkhana' series, which could well be the craziest automotive creation that the world has ever seen.

This Hoonicorn V2 is powered by a 6.7-litre Ford V8 that has a pair of Roush turbochargers sitting on top. This crazy combination is capable of 1043kW when running on meths, like it is in this video.

But is it enough to take down McLaren's finest?