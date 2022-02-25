Home / News / Watch: $200K Audi RS6 is rescued after driver reverses into river

Watch: $200K Audi RS6 is rescued after driver reverses into river

By Andrew Sluys • 25/02/2022
The Audi RS6 is widely known as the perfect family wagon. It's spacious, looks great, but above all else - will hit 100km/h in less than four seconds. 

In most situations, the 440kW that the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 produces is great to have on hand, but one Dutch driver learned the power and responsibility lesson the hard way.

According to a local report, the 37-year-old driver had parked the RS6 Avant next to a river before getting out for a toiler break. Upon returning to the car, he reportedly put it in reverse instead of drive, and the wagon fell into the river. 

Luckily, the driver was able to escape through the Audi's sunroof, and swam to safety, but the same couldn't be said about his $200,000 super wagon. 

It reportedly took authorities quite some time to locate the sunken wagon at the bottom of the murky river, and the search was suspended for quite some time. 

Alongside a number of other cars, the Audi was eventually found using high-quality sonar technology, and divers were sent down to secure the car using straps before it was pulled out. 

Unfortunately for the driver, the RS6 was completely waterlogged after spending a few days at the bottom of the river, and it's clear that this RS6 will never see another road. 

