Watch: 2023 Ford Mustang soon to be revealed! Zooming with DRIVEN EP100

On the 100th episode of Zooming with DRIVEN, we look back at some of our favourite memories from the show.

David updates us on the new or old Porsche 911 RS poll that ran on our social media channels, plus talks about the 2023 Ford Mustang.

Maxene shares the unbelievable amount the real-life Sally Carrera Porsche sold for at auction, and we update you on our two long-termers: the Honda Jazz e:HEV and the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

We also look at the Honda S2000, and end with a game of Rotten CARmartoes. Play along and see if you can beat our winner.