Watch: 2023 Honda Civic Type R hits the Suzuka Circuit, and is debuted at Tokyo Auto Salon

Honda provides a glimpse at the redesigned Honda Civic Type R prototype at The Tokyo Auto Salon, and takes it for a hoon on the Suzuka Circuit.

Honda has been tight lipped about specifics for this vehicle, and the car is still camouflaged up, even at the Tokyo Auto Salon. But we can see that the high-performance hatchback is a little more aggressive than the standard model in the front bumper, with a pronounced front lip and interesting intakes with vertical air curtains.

The rear of the car remains sporty, with a prominent rear wing, ventilated bumper, a relatively small diffuser, and triple exhaust which is centre-mounted.

Inside the car, you'll find a microfiber sport steering wheel and digital instrument cluster. The seats are special sports seats, with Type R badging on the headrests. There are a few special touches and nice details in the interior, like red seatbelts, red contrast stitching, and a six-speed manual transmission with a metal shift.

We're still yet to discover what lies beneath the bonnet, but the model is expected to have an upgraded version of the old model's turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. It produces 228kW and 400Nm of torque. But while Honda isn't saying much, the car will apparently be the “best performing Civic Type R ever.”