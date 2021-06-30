Watch: $3 million Ferrari F40 goes gravel-bashing because it can

While a high-performance brand such as Ferrari may spend millions of dollars developing the best-performing supercar of its time, the reality is that the finished product will very rarely get driven as intended.

It's an unfortunate reality, but you can really blame the owners of these multi-million dollar machines as the value likely eclipses the risks associated with pushing them to the limits.

YouTube channels such as Tax the Rich have shown what could happen if this wasn't the case, and a video recently uploaded by TheTFJJ explores the same idea.

Starring a genuine Ferrari F40 that has been fitted with a few LM parts, the driver spends more time sideways than they do in a straight line during the off-road escapes.

Powered by a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V8 engine, the Ferrari F40 is known as one of the greatest supercars ever built. It was exclusively offered with a manual transmission, and was an instant hit as soon as it was launched back in the '80s.

Just 1311 F40s rolled out of the factory, and prices certainly reflect this exclusivity. In the modern age, the average F40 sells for around $2.1 million, and the most expensive sale price belongs to an LM that went for $7.8 million.

By the looks of the marshal's uniforms, this video was shot at 'Horsepower Hill', which in part of the festivities at Hevening Concours. It's a high-end car festival that celebrates the world's most exclusive vehicles in the same way that the Goodwood Festival of Speed does.