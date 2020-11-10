Watch: $3 million McLaren Speedtail crashes at the track

Supercars and hypercars alike are meant to be driven, but due to their immense value, a lot of owners keep them locked away in garages, never to see the light of day.

A small percentage of hypercar owners actually choose to use their million-dollar machines for what they're meant for, and hit the track, bearing in mind the massive risk that they are taking.

Recently, this gamble didn't pay off for a McLaren Speedtail owner over in Japan, who ended crashing the extremely exclusive hypercar while cutting laps around Fuji Speedway.

Unfortunately, no footage of the actual crash exists on the internet. But instead, we've got this picture of the Speedtail looking very worse for wear with what looks like coolant spilling out beneath it.

According to the Instagram post, the Speedtail is able to be fixed, but it's still unclear whether the owner is going to go ahead with the repairs. Considering that there are only 106 Speedtails in existence, we can't imagine it'll be cheap fix.

The post finishes by saying that the Speedtail's owner drove his Senna for the rest of the day, which means that we're not going to feel overly sorry for them.

Built as a spiritual successor to the McLaren F1, the Speedtail utilises the same centre seating position as the original car, but replaces the BMW-sourced V12 for a twin-turbo V8.

Given the rarity of a car like this, it's hard to put an exact price on it, but build slots have been known to sell for as much as $3 million, which included a $300,000 paint job that featured pulverised diamonds.