Watch: $300K Porsche left a wreck after driver mistakes pedals in driveway

On paper, the Porsche Taycan is perfect. It's an electric car that will blast you and the kids to 100km/h in less than three seconds, while also having room for their soccer gear in the boot.

In reality, the Taycan is a force to be reckoned with, and one owner over in the UK found this out the hard way after launching his Taycan over the side of a driveway, into a parked car.

According to a Porsche Taycan owner's forum, the hill-hold feature in the car is a little hard to use at first, and considering that this Taycan looks brand new, we can only assume that it was a recent purchase.

According to a couple of owners, the car was probably holding its position on the driveway as he stopped, but then the driver used far too much throttle to try and get it to creep up the driveway.

Another theory is down to how close the pedals in the Taycan are positioned. This seems less likely, but some owners that have other Porsches have pointed out how the pedals do sit very closely.

This theory makes sense when you combine it with the fact that the Taycan makes a minimum of 640Nm of torque in the lowest-spec 4S, a figure that is offered at at less than a moment's notice.

Thankfully, the driver managed to walk away without injury, but the same can't be said for his brand new Porsche...