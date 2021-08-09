Watch: $390K Ferrari gets stuck in narrow Italian street

It could be argued that Ferrari is Italy's quintessential car brand, so it'd only make sense to see the high-performance supercars waltzing through the quaint streets of its homeland.

Unfortunately for one Ferrari driver, exploring the coble-covered streets ended in disaster as the Roma proved to be too wide to pass through.

Adding insult to injury, the driver was caught on video by a bystander who seemed to take great pleasure in filming the Italian Grand Tourer attempting to weasel its way out of the tight space.

While damage can't be seen from the rear, it's clear that both sides of the Roma are making contact with the brick-covered wall, meaning the bodywork will have been seriously damaged.

If you're interested, the Roma measures 1,974 millimeters wide, which is the same as a 488 Pista. As a grand tourer, it's naturally longer than a sports car, so has a couple of inches extra over the 488.

The Roma is powered by a twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 engine that sends 456kW and 760Nm. This is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission.

Performance-wise, it will hit 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds before topping out at over 320km/h.