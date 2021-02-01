Watch: $400K Porsche left a wreck after test drive goes wrong

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last year or so, you'll probably be aware of Porsche's very first electric vehicle - the Taycan, and how terrifying fast it is.

Ranging from the entry-level rear-wheel drive Taycan, all the way up to the Turbo S which will set you back around $370,000 here in New Zealand, the whole line-up is fast, and every model is an awesome electric sports car.

With a whopping 560kW and 1050Nm right from the word go, the Taycan Turbo S can hit 100km/h in 2.8 seconds, which is more than enough to turn the toughest passengers green with nausea.

Recently, a video emerged out of the Middle East, showing this incredible acceleration while a pair of potential buyers were out on a test drive. It shows exactly what shouldn't be done during a test drive.

After the driver hits the gas, the Porsche rockets to 160km/h in a matter of seconds before the driver gets off the gas. Evidently, this was obviously too late as the Taycan is then sent flying over a roundabout.

Footage of the aftermath shows a trail of liquid following the Taycan to its final resting spot, where it smashed through a curb to sit in the dirt.

It's hard to tell the extent of the damage from this video, but considering that all the batteries are housed in the floor of the Taycan, we can't imagine that it will be driving back to the dealership.

Let's hope the test drivers had good insurance.