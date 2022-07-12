Watch: $5 million Apollo IE laps the Nurburgring for the first time

The world of hypercars seems to get more and more removed from the everyday world with every car that is released, and the new Apollo Intensa Emozione is one of the most extreme examples.

Just ten IEs are to be built by Apollo, each starting from $5 million, plus whatever crazy colour scheme the owner wants. The 'Golden Dragon' in question here is finished in an interesting chameleon-style scheme.

Power in the IE comes from a 6.3-litre Ferrari-derived V12 engine that's been heavily modified. This engine reportedly makes a hefty 580kW and 780Nm of torque.

This is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission.

Just recently, this Golden Dragon was taken to the Nurburgring for some testing, and although the development driver didn't push it to its limits, it's still an impressive thing to watch.

This is probably down to the fact that it only had 482km on the clock at the time of the video, so that big V12 likely needed to still be broken in.