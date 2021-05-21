Watch: $5 million Bugatti races French fighter jet for ultimate bragging rights

It's an age-old matchup, the super-fast car coming up against the reasonably-fast plane, but it's a formula that we'll never get tired of, just because it is so awesome.

Top Gear did it a few years ago when they put the (then-new) Bugatti Veyron up against a Eurofighter Typhoon - and the results? Well, they were unsurprising:

Bugatti mustn't have been happy with these results, as the French brand recently released a video showing the brand new Chiron Sport coming up against a more modern fighter jet, one that will probably beat it.

Despite these odds, Bugatti steamed ahead with the Chiron Sport's 1100kW engine, in the hopes that it might be able to show the military-grade plane who's boss.

Considering that the Chiron can hit 100km/h in just 2.4-seconds, it holds it's own while the plane is firing up, as soon as it gets some steam behind it, the race is seemingly over.

"I pulled away from the Rafale over the first few hundred meters, but after a few hundred meters more it was around 20 meters above and alongside me in the air. An incredible and fantastic sight,” said Bugatti test driver Pierre-Henri Raphanel.

"The Chiron Sport has incredible acceleration force which comes very close to that of the Rafale," said pilot Etienne. "What you feel in the Bugatti is what you feel in the jet, including when braking."