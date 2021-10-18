Watch: $5 million Gordon Murray T.50 makes screaming Goodwood debut

Widely known as one of the greatest supercars to ever exist, the McLaren F1 needs no introduction, but neither should Gordon Murray, the genius who penned the crazy machine.

Gordon Murray's latest creation is a modernised version of the iconic F1, and this T.50 made its Goodwood debut over the weekend with motorsport champion Dario Franchitti behind the wheel.

It weighs just 986kg but is powered by a bespoke 12,100rpm Cosworth GMA 3.9-litre V12 that makes 488kW. Road car aerodynamics are pushed to the next level by an outrageous looking 400mm rear-mounted fan.

Every component of the T.50 has been designed from scratch, which helps explain the NZ$5.5m pricetag the vehicle will carry when it’s launched in 2022. Just 100 roadgoing versions will be built.

It’s manual only, with the gearchange and weighting signed off personally by Murray. He says a key part of the appeal of the T.50 will be that it feels “alive” at legal road speeds, not just flat out on a track.

Like the F1, the T.50 has a central driving position, but this time with “aerospace-grade” controls… arranged in an ergonomic bubble”. Every car will be personalised and part of the process will involve a seat, steering wheel and pedals fitting session.

“For the past 18 months, the T.50 team has lived and breathed the ethos of the car, accomplishing everything we set out to achieve and more. I couldn’t be happier with the car and the team – they’re by far the best I’ve ever worked with.”