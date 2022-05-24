Watch: $5M Bugatti Bolide displays its 1,360kW roar at Lake Como

The Concours d’Elegance at Villa d’Este happened recently in Italy, and the Bugatti Bolide made an appearance.

The car was first unveiled by the French automaker in October 2020 and was made as a one-off experimental study. Bugatti says the Bolide was conceived as the ultimate expression of a lightweight hypercar with its quad-turbo 8.0-litre W16. There were just 40 examples made worldwide.

Interestingly, the Bolide show car isn't a stationary display vehicle as many others are, but it's fully functional with Bugatti's 8.0-litre W16 powering it.

In this form, it produces 1,360kW and 1,850 Nm of torque. Considering the car only weighs in at 1,240 kg, these numbers are extraordinary.

When the car was initially conceived as a concept car, Bugatti said the Bolide could hit 100 km/h in 2.17 seconds, 200 km/h in 4.36 seconds, 300 km/h in 7.37 seconds, 400 km/h in 12.08 seconds, and 500 km/h in 20.16 seconds. The automaker has also claimed the vehicle would in theory be capable of lapping the Nurburgring Nordschleife in just 5:23.1 minutes.

While the production model certainly doesn't reach stats quite as impressive, power is still nothing to scoff at, capped at 1177kW and 1,600 Nm of torque. The production vehicle is also heavier, weighing in at 1,450 kg, which will also inevitably impact its performance.