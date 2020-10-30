Watch: $600K Ferrari a write-off after driver disables traction control

Back in the day, most supercars were known as widowmakers for their tendencies to overpower the driver at any given second, but that isn't the case in modern times.

Safety equipment in high-performance cars had advanced dramatically in the last couple of decades, meaning that the chances of writing off a six-figure machine are much less.

A driver of a Ferrari 812 Superfast recently found out what a rear-wheel drive, V12-powered supercar will do without restraint, and the result is quite painful to watch.

Recent reports have speculated that the driver of the Superfast decided to disable traction control while driving in a built-up area, which is something that even the most experienced drivers would hesitate on doing.

Without the car keeping traction at the rear wheels, the driver opens the 6.5-litre V12 right up while rounding a bend, leading it to hit its limiter right around the 26-second mark in the video.

By this point, the driver's fate was already sealed, and the Ferrari steps out to the right before sliding across the road and hitting the guard rail. Miraculously, the cyclist in the other lane avoided injury, but only by metres.

Here's hoping that this driver learned a lesson this day, and will think twice before letting a high-powered machine loose on public roads next.