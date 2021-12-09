Watch: A Bugatti Chiron on a dyno? Yes please!

The Bugatti Chiron may have had its thunder stolen by all the all electric hypercars and supercars that are being released, but putting this car on a dyno proves that it's here to play.

The car is powered by a quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre V16 and according to Bugatti, it delivers 1,102 kW and 1,599 Nm of torque.

Eager to test out the accuracy of those numbers, Cannonball Garage in Illinois recently strapped a Chiron onto their dyno for a series of power runs. And the results make for a stunning and dramatic watch.

This particular Chiron is just spectacular in its black and blue two-tone paint scheme. And apparently, the act of strapping the beast to the dyno was a bit of a mission, the shop owner saying his crew first had to remove the huge undertray from the French hypercar.

It also took huge effort just to line the car up accurately, as the rollers on the dyno were only 81-inches wide while the car itself is 80 inches wide.

This video above shows the car getting to 1,021 kW and 1,576 Nm torque, running on 93 octane fuel. Perhaps the car has more grunt than the company claims.