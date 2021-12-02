Watch: A Ferrari SF90 prototype was destroyed in a crash

A Ferrari SF90 prototype was destroyed in a crash near Hoffenheim, Germany.

Footage taken after the crash shows that the car wasn't a production SF90, as was still dressed in its black and white camouflage. Inside the cabin there was also testing equipment and additional displays used to monitor different streams of data.

Local media reports that the driver of the Ferrari initially crashed into a barrier on the side of the road. The hybrid supercar then impacted the barriers a number of times, damaging most of the exterior, before coming to a stop. To top things off, he car’s small battery pack is said to have caught fire after the crash.

Nearby fire crews who responded to the crash were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, though they said it was their first time dealing with an EV fire.

Details aren't clear on what the prototype was doing before it crashed. The SF90 Stradale has been on the market for a couple of years already. While it appears this car has the same bodywork as the production car, perhaps it was testing something new.