Home / News / Watch: A life-sized electric Wild One? Zooming with DRIVEN

Watch: A life-sized electric Wild One? Zooming with DRIVEN

By Driven • 07/05/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

This week the main topic of discussion is the new vehicle sales chart from April, and how Ford's Ranger has managed to regain its spot at the top. We also discuss Dean's MX-5 race, and the increased fines for driving while using your phone. 

After news broke of Tamiya building a life-sized version of the Wild One, Dean decided to bring in his original version, which is one of the most iconic R/C cars of all time. 

We also cover Mazda's new all-electric MX-30 SUV, and the savings that can be gained by driving an electric car here in New Zealand.

By Driven • 07/05/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
BMW Z4 Leather trim BMW Z4 Leather trim
BMW Z4 Leather trim

$10,950

Audi A4 1.8 TSFI AVANT WAGON Audi A4 1.8 TSFI AVANT WAGON
Audi A4 1.8 TSFI AVANT WAGON

$10,945

Peugeot 508 Active / 1.6L Turbo Petrol Peugeot 508 Active / 1.6L Turbo Petrol
Peugeot 508 Active / 1.6L Turbo Petrol

$14,150

Volvo S40 2.0E Volvo S40 2.0E
Volvo S40 2.0E

$7,450

We Recommend