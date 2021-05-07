Watch: A life-sized electric Wild One? Zooming with DRIVEN

This week the main topic of discussion is the new vehicle sales chart from April, and how Ford's Ranger has managed to regain its spot at the top. We also discuss Dean's MX-5 race, and the increased fines for driving while using your phone.

After news broke of Tamiya building a life-sized version of the Wild One, Dean decided to bring in his original version, which is one of the most iconic R/C cars of all time.

We also cover Mazda's new all-electric MX-30 SUV, and the savings that can be gained by driving an electric car here in New Zealand.