Watch: A supercharged minivan can't beat a V10-powered supercar, right?

Long before SUVs ruled the automotive world, if you wanted to cram six family members into a vehicle for a road trip, a minivan was a no-brainer, and this popularity led to the creation of the awesome Mercedes R63 AMG.

If you aren't familiar with the R63, it was the vehicle that made AMG take a look at itself, and realise that it was turning too many Mercedes vehicles into high-performance, V8-powered monsters.

Anyway, back to the specifics. As the name suggests, the R63 is powered by AMG's burly naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre V8 that sends power to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission.

In stock form, this engine was good for 375kW and 630Nm of torque, which rocketed the family hauler to 100km/h in just 4.6 seconds. But to get the title of the world's fastest minivan, this R63 has had some serious modifications.

Like most vehicles featured on the Hoonigan's channel, forced induction is present on this R63 in the form of a 2.3-litre supercharger that boosts the V8's power output to a healthy 521kW.

To keep things interesting, the R63 lines up alongside a first-generation Audi R8 with a supercharged 5.0-litre V10.

