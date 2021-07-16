WATCH: A Tesla that's now cheaper than a mainstream SUV?

Tesla is a truly aspirational brand for many Kiwis - even those who aren't necessarily into cars!

The Model 3 is already the country's best-selling Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), but the company seems intent on dominating even more of the new-car landscape: it's just dropped the price of the Model 3 for the third time. Take that and the Government's BEV Clean Car Discount of $8625 and you'll be surprised just how affordable the Model 3 Long Range Plus really is.

But if you're still in a petrol frame of mind, NPD's 100-octane fuel has made its way from the South Island to new outlets in the North. We discuss where to get it... and who might need such high-powered stuff.

Check it all out in our Zooming with DRIVEN Bite above.

To watch the full Zooming with DRIVEN EP54, click here