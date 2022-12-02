Watch: all the AA DRIVEN Car of the Year winners revealed! Zooming with DRIVEN, EP112

Welcome to the biggest and best Zooming with DRIVEN show of the year, where we announce the winner of the 2022 AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year.

As well as the overall winner of AA DRIVEN Car of the Year, we announce the winners of each class.

Cars eligible for the AA DRIVEN NZ COTY include any vehicle currently on sale and that the AA and DRIVEN judges have all had a chance to experience, which means last year’s winners are also in with a chance for a repeat.

Last year, the Toyota GR Yaris took out the award, but in a year where supply issues, the move the cleaner cars and the rise of EVs and hybrids have changed the landscape, the popularity of SUVs and the resilience of utes have both remained.

2022 AA DRIVEN NZ COTY CLASSES

1. Small SUV

2. Medium SUV\

3. Large SUV

4. Clean Cars

i. HEV

ii. PHEV

iii. BEV

5. Passenger (sedan, hatch, wagon)

6. Sports & Performance

7. LCV (van & ute)

8. Luxury (above $100k)

9. AA Safest Car

10. People’s Choice

Overall 2022 AA DRIVEN NZ COTY