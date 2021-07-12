Watch: All the best moments from Goodwood Festival of Speed

Every year, hundreds of the world's coolest on-road, off-road, and hard-core race cars descend on Goodwood Hill to put on a show while racing up the iconic piece of tarmac.

Due to obvious reasons, the event was cancelled last year, but it has been full steam ahead for 2021, and the field is just as legendary as anyone could hope for.

From classic Formula 1 cars to vehicles that are competing in this year's championship, there's no shortage of speed across the field.

While New Zealand's own Mad Mike didn't make the trip over this year, there were plenty of drifters out and about, showering the hill in tyre smoke, and ruining the pristine grass surrounding the track.

Travis Pastrana made an appearance in his Subaru WRX STI, the one that he used for the insane Gymkhana video from earlier this year.

As always, the weekend wasn't without a couple of spills, with a brand new Alpina B8 Gran Coupe understeering into a pile of hay bales, setting off the airbags and doing some significant damage.