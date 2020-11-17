Home / News / Watch: Amazing SVG helmet cam as Kiwi racer rallies to victory at Jack's Ridge

By Driven • 17/11/2020
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied
Shane van Gisbergen claimed the outright win at last week's Repco Battle of Jacks Ridge rally event, an amazing result given he won the Bathurst 1000 just a few weeks earlier.
As viewers would have seen, SVG ran a helmet GoPro and has released the fantastic first-person footage of the special stage.

His Andrew Simms Ralliart Mitsubishi Mirage AP4 was consistently fast throughout the stages, and once Hayden Paddon's event ended with his own crash, van Gisbergen was left to battle it out for the win, setting one of the fastest times of the day with a new set of tyres.
See his first-person helmet cam and get another, amazing view of the event's hero spectator stage.
