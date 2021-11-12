Watch: Are you the next star of the New Zealand Grand Prix?

For over a century Castrol has accelerated the progress and careers of some of the biggest names in motorsport and has been the title sponsor of the Toyota Racing Series since 2017. Now it is looking for a young gun to carry its colours in the country's biggest single seater race at Hampton Downs over the weekend of February 11-13.



“Competing in the Castrol Toyota Racing Series is a well-established rite of passage for the next generation of motorsport superstars” said Castrol Brand & Product Manager Jan Willink.



“For half a decade, Castrol has proudly partnered with Toyota to help grow this platform and we’re thrilled to be able to provide this fantastic opportunity for a young New Zealand driver to take the next step in their motorsport journey.”

Click here to watch the full Zooming with DRIVEN episode



Any driver with NZ residency or citizenship can apply, but candidates must demonstrate a track record of success in their previous racing endeavours. The successful driver must be 25 or under and may come from a saloon, single seater or even karting background. Applications close 11:59pm on November 26 with five finalists to be shortlisted. A judging panel will then select the lucky driver who will become the 'works' Castrol driver for the Grand Prix weekend.



"Castrol is one of motorsport's identifiable brand names and has been involved in all forms of motorsport sponsorship over the years and decades, including here in New Zealand," explained TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand Motorsport Manager Nicolas Caillol.



"We have seen the support of Castrol act as a springboard for the careers of many drivers, most recently with previous TRS graduate and champion Thomas Randle. This initiative will hopefully accelerate the progress of young Kiwi drivers in a similar way. We have so many talented young drivers here in New Zealand and many have that extra edge needed to go all the way.



“It is one of these drivers who will be in the seat of an FT-60 for the Grand Prix and who will get a once in a lifetime chance to put their name on an iconic global motorsport trophy along with some of the sport’s biggest names.”