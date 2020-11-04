Watch: Artist carves fully-functional Ford Ranger Raptor from wood

Long before carbon fibre was a thing, and even before steel panels had made it to the automotive world, wood was the accepted material when it came to building cars.

One YouTuber has made a fortune by recreating modern cars in wood form, and has done it again with his latest video which shows the process behind carving Ford's Ranger Raptor.

As always, the artist starts with a large chunk of wood and slowly uses an array of tools to get the Raptor's rough shape down. After getting the body ready, he starts on the details.

Just like Woodwooking Art's other creations, the attention to detail here is incredible, and he manages to make an extremely tedious task look easy, seemingly without making any mistakes.

Arguably the most interesting aspect of this video is the fact he builds a fully-functional chassis for the body to sit on, which features spring-loaded suspension and wheel bearings.

Other mind-blowing details include the functional tailgate, the hinged doors, and the engine bay that nails every detail of the 2.0-litre BiTurbo engine found in the Raptor.