Watch: Aston Martin's $7 million DB5 flexes its 007 weapon arsenal

If you've always dreamed of living the James Bond lifestyle, there are probably less expensive alternatives to buying one of Aston Martin's "new" DB5s but nothing will give you a more genuine experience.

For the $7 million price tag, you not only get a brand new version of the 1964 DB5 driven by Sean Connery in Goldfinger, but you also get an array of 007 gadgets that actually work.

According to the British brand, the car took roughly 4,500 hours to complete, with the majority of this time dedicated to the “meticulously detailed authentic reproductions” seen in the movie.

Starting at the front, there are a pair of faux machine guns, and a revolving number plate. A removable roof panel is an optional extra if you're willing to shell out a little more on the incredibly expensive classic.

At the rear, a smokescreen and a bulletproof panel pops out of the boot. Tyre slashers can be found within the factory wheels, and oil slick sprayers come out of the bumper. Battering rams at both end are also included.

Inside, a fake radar screen can be found in the dash, and a telephone is mounted on the driver's door. All these gadgets can be controlled from the panel beneath the centre console.

Power comes from the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre six-cylinder engine that makes a healthy 220kW which is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.

Only 25 DB5 continuation models will be built, making this a true collectors car that's only going to appreciate.