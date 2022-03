Watch: Aston Martin's 700kW Valhalla hits NZ! Zooming with DRIVEN EP81

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN the big news comes from Aston Martin. David was lucky enough to be invited to have a look at the 700kW PHEV, and it is quite the machine.

In other news, Volkswagen finally launched the ID.Buzz, and Subaru revealed the sad news that it is killing off the WRX STI.