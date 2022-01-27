Watch: Aston Martin Valkyrie takes to the road, just listen to that V12

A video has surfaced of a customer-owned Aston Martin Valkyrie driving on public roads.

The car was spotted on the streets of Munich, capturing the attention of everyone around it. And it's no wonder why, just listen to the V12 sounds coming out the twin exhausts.

The owner of the $5 million limited-run hypercar isn't known, but they seem to be enjoying the car!

Boasting a hybrid V12 powertrain developing a maximum power of 850 kW, the Aston Martin Valkyrie incorporates concepts and technologies taken directly from Formula One and is set to be the era defining hypercar.

A team of highly skilled technicians will hand-build each of the 150 cars being made, with each Valkyrie taking over 2000 man hours to create. Before each Valkyrie is delivered, it is track-tested at the Aston Martin high performance facility at the home of British Motor Racing, Silverstone where much of the development of the hypercar has taken place.

According to spokesman Nathan Hoyt, "this is a customer-delivered car and not a road going prototype."

A total of 10 Valkyries have bee delivered so far, after starting its roll out in November 2021.