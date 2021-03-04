Watch: Audi's all-electric RS e-tron GT hits 250km/h on the Autobahn

Earlier this year Audi whipped the covers off its highly-anticipated e-tron GT, and despite the lack of petrol power, the fast variant has been dubbed the 'RS' in typical Audi fashion.

Because this electric sedan shares a lot of underpinnings with the Porsche Taycan, we know that it's going to be fast, but just how fast exactly? Well, one German Youtuber took an RS to the Autobahn to answer that very question.

Click here to view all Audi listings on DRIVEN

Filmed from a first-person shot, the video gives viewers a glimpse into the cabin, where we can see the Audi fittings in natural light. The Audi also flexes its rear-drive bias in a couple of shots where it swings around an intersection.

Interestingly, the RS e-tron manages a 0-100km/h time of 3.2 seconds which is a tenth of a second faster than what Audi claims. It then climbs to 256km/h without any hesitation, despite the quoted top speed being just 250km/h.

Along the same lines, the RS' 100-200km/h sprint is completed in just seven seconds, which matches the Taycan Turbo S, and is a good measure of the EV's highway passing power.

Like the Porsche that first landed here in New Zealand late last year, the RS uses a pair of electric motors to make 440kW and 830Nm of torque. The regular Quattro model uses the same set-up to make 270kW.

As you'd expect, both of these Audis will be commanding prices well into the six-figure region when they eventually land in New Zealand.