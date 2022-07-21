Home / News / Watch: Bentley Continental GT hits 347km/h on Autobahn

Watch: Bentley Continental GT hits 347km/h on Autobahn

By Maxene London • 21/07/2022
Bentley Continental GT Speed 0-347 / AutoTopNL

Bentley is one of the few automakers that can successfully combine performance and luxury. 

The Bentley Continental GT is a prime example of this, which is evident in this video of one speeding from 0-247km/h on Germany's famed Autobahn. 

The Continental GT was introduced last year, and is fitted with a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine that produces 467 kW and 900 Nm of torque.

Taking into consideration that this car isn't a light sportscar (weighing 2,267 kg), the figures are necessary to achieve performance like this. 

Bentley claims the car has a top speed of 335 km/h, and AutoTopL wanted to put this to the test. Taking to the Autobahn in a striking yellow Continental GT Speed, it discovered that Bentley may actually be downplaying the car's capabilities. 

With the car put in Sport mode on an open stretch of Autobahn, the driver was able to push the car to an incredible top speed of 347 km/h in 7th gear.

Now, this figure is directly from the digital speedometer and not verified by a GPS-timing device, so it may not be 100% accurate. 

Nevertheless, it's clear this car is capable of achieving some amazing speeds.

Bentley
