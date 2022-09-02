Home / News / Watch: Bentley's luxe apartments have a lift for your car! Zooming with DRIVEN EP101

02/09/2022
This week on Zooming with DRIVEN, David kicks off the news with a list of three things (with the last promising to be the most interesting). 

He talks about Toyota's upcoming Corolla Cross, Subaru Outback 2.4-litre, and the Bentley apartments, which will have an elevator to take your car all the way up to your apartment. 

Maxene shares her experience driving the Ram 1500 Laramie, and the price that Princess Diana's Ford Escort RS Turbo sold for. 

Dean discusses an interesting outfit that British racing driver Lewis Hamilton was spotted wearing recently, and shares details about the Mazda MX-5 racing he'll be participating in this weekend. 

