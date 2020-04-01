Watch: Best automotive buys under $20K! Zooming with DRIVEN Ep.4

We’re free, and in Episode 4 of our lockdown vidcast series ‘Zooming with DRIVEN’, we look at the changes and freedoms that level 2 brings us.

We play the Car Quiz game, and the 0-100 challenge, find out our favourite (and less favourite) racecar drivers, and introduce a new 30-Second Sell game, finding our best cars for sale: this week it’s ‘Under $20k’. Play along and see if you can beat the DRIVEN team.

Hosted by DRIVEN ambassador and Coast’s Sam Wallace, Editor Dean Evans, Deputy Editor David Linklater, Multimedia Journo Matt Hansen, and Digital Writer Andrew Sluys, Zooming with DRIVEN is our weekly isolation vidcast where we catch up with the motoring news week, talk cars and play games.

Check out the listings that we pitched in the 30 seconds sell here:

2010 Mercedes-Benz ML350

2010 Toyota Vellfire

2007 Lexus LS 460

1998 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution

All packed into 25 minutes of car talk and fun.