Watch: Best DRIVEN stories of 2021 Pt.1! Zooming with DRIVEN EP76

17/12/2021
This week on Zooming with DRIVEN we start the countdown of the 20 best stories of 2021. From motorway mishaps, to Supercars drama, and everything in between, there's something for everyone. 

If you're interested in reading more about any of these stories, find the full list below! 

20: PNG admit Maserati purchase was a ‘terrible mistake’

19: Waikato Expressway: End in sight for final Hamilton section

18: Seriously cool supercar ute concept from Great Wall Motors looks straight out of a video game

17: Adult star Renee Gracie reveals million-dollar plan to return to motorsport

16: James Bond's $34 million Aston Martin found 25 years after being stolen

15: Terrifying Auckland road rage incident captured by Tesla cameras

14: Kia announces special $34,900 starting offer for all-new Sportage

13: The ultimate family cars? Ten of NZ's best discounted new 7-seater SUVs

12: Adult star Renee Gracie's million-dollar Bathurst return rejected

11: Maximise that EV cashback: New Zealand's 10 cheapest new plug-ins post-rebate

Make sure to tune in next week to see the rest of the countdown! 

