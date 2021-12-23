Home / News / Watch: Best DRIVEN stories of 2021 Pt.2! Zooming with DRIVEN EP77

Watch: Best DRIVEN stories of 2021 Pt.2! Zooming with DRIVEN EP77

23/12/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN we finish the countdown of the 20 best stories of 2021. From motorway mishaps, to Supercars drama, and everything in between, there's something for everyone. 

If you're interested in reading more about any of these stories, find the full list below! 

10: Hamilton bypass: Completion date moved and speed limit info revealed

9: AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year revealed!

8: Shoppers left fuming after Tesla with flat battery blocks them in

7: NZ's cheapest EV gets even more affordable following 'feebate' announcement

6: A closer look at the new Batmobile

5: Kiwi car industry no longer supports Government's Clean Car Standard following 'nasty surprises'

4: What are the top new SUVs in New Zealand for 2021 so far?

3: Complete guide to the 64 warning lights on your dashboard

2: Elon Musk caught out over Tesla's controversial in-car cameras

1: Tesla slashes the price of the Model 3 in New Zealand

23/12/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Holden Colorado Z71 4x4 Crew Holden Colorado Z71 4x4 Crew
Holden Colorado Z71 4x4 Crew

$42,990

Holden Colorado LTZ 4x2 Crew Holden Colorado LTZ 4x2 Crew
Holden Colorado LTZ 4x2 Crew

$41,990

Holden SV6 Commodore SV6 VF2 Sportwagon Holden SV6 Commodore SV6 VF2 Sportwagon
Holden SV6 Commodore SV6 VF2 Sportwagon

$31,990

Holden Captiva LTZ AWD Holden Captiva LTZ AWD
Holden Captiva LTZ AWD

$29,990

We Recommend