Home / News / Watch: Best fun car for $4K? Zooming with DRIVEN EP 25

Watch: Best fun car for $4K? Zooming with DRIVEN EP 25

By Driven • 11/12/2020
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

The biggest news in the car world this week revolves around Travis Pastrana and the eleventh instalment of Gymkhana. If you haven't watched it already, check it out here

We are also discussing the finalists for New Zealand Car of the Year, and Dean goes into detail about this week's EV shootout at Meremere Dragway. 

For the 30 Second Sell this week, we're talking fun cars on just $4,000, and there are a lot of options on our site. Make sure to vote for your favourite below, and let's make sure the AU doesn't win. 

In Expert Car Picks this week, we dived into small SUVs for $30K. Go and have a look at our picks here, and make sure to vote for your favourite. 

30 Second Sell listings:

Dean - Toyota Celica

David - Ford Ka

Andy - Ford Falcon

Wildcard - Subaru Legacy

By Driven • 11/12/2020

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Nissan Navara St-X 2.3D/4Wd/7Am/Ut Nissan Navara St-X 2.3D/4Wd/7Am/Ut
Nissan Navara St-X 2.3D/4Wd/7Am/Ut

$58,990

Nissan Navara St-X 2.3D/4Wd/7Am/Ut Nissan Navara St-X 2.3D/4Wd/7Am/Ut
Nissan Navara St-X 2.3D/4Wd/7Am/Ut

$58,990

Dodge Charger R/T SCAT PACK WIDEBODY AUTO 6.4L V8 (485hp) SEDAN Dodge Charger R/T SCAT PACK WIDEBODY AUTO 6.4L V8 (485hp) SEDAN
Dodge Charger R/T SCAT PACK WIDEBODY AUTO 6.4L V8 (485hp) SEDAN

$99,800

Ford Transit 12 Seat Bus Ford Transit 12 Seat Bus
Ford Transit 12 Seat Bus

$49,995

We Recommend