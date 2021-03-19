Watch: Best tow car under $40K? Zooming with DRIVEN
By Driven • 19/03/2021
For the 60 Second Sell this week we're talking about tow cars under $40,000.
Considering international travel is still off-limits, it's a good time to hook a caravan to the back of a car and hit the road!
Take a look at our recommended listings here:
Dean - 2017 Holden Trailblazer
David - 2016 Subaru Outback 3.6R
Andrew - 2007 Holden Commodore
Wildcard - 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Don't forget to vote for your favourite below.
