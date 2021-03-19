Watch: Best tow car under $40K? Zooming with DRIVEN

For the 60 Second Sell this week we're talking about tow cars under $40,000.

Considering international travel is still off-limits, it's a good time to hook a caravan to the back of a car and hit the road!

Take a look at our recommended listings here:

Dean - 2017 Holden Trailblazer

David - 2016 Subaru Outback 3.6R

Andrew - 2007 Holden Commodore

Wildcard - 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

