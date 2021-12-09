Watch: Best video view yet of the Hamilton bypass flyover

The latest Waikato Expressway Hamilton section flyover shows progress right along the 22km four-lane highway being built east of Hamilton.

A recent update shared on Facebook says that the last of the granular Hi-Lab pavement base is down and asphalting will finish up early next year, estimating February or March.

It also comments, "and yes, despite the hassles of Covid, resource shortages and unpredictable weather we are still planning to open to traffic mid-next year."

The initial completion date was extended last year due to Covid-19 restrictions and nationwide material shortages.

The Waikato Expressway is the key strategic corridor for the Waikato region; when complete, it will run 102km from the Bombay Hills to south of Cambridge.

It's claimed that once completed, the new road will reduce travel times between Auckland and Tirau by up to 35 minutes.

It's also hoped that the Expressway will reduce crashes, increase traffic capacity, take congestion away from communities like Huntly, Ngaruawahia and Cambridge, reduce fuel costs for motorists and contribute to economic growth.