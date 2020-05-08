Watch: Big crashes and fast cars! Zooming with DRIVEN Ep.3

Level 3 car tasks, the Car Quiz, 0-100 challenge, and Star Wars vehicles are all covered off in this week’s episode of Zooming with DRIVEN.

Hosted by DRIVEN ambassador and Coast’s Sam Wallace, Editor Dean Evans, Deputy Editor David Linklater, Multimedia Journo Matt Hansen, and Digital Writer Andrew Sluys.

Zooming with DRIVEN is our weekly isolation vidcast where we catch up with the motoring news week, talk cars and play games.

We talk about the fastest vehicular experiences we've had, and about the worst crashes that we've been in. Something that seems to go hand in hand for Sam.

All packed into 26 minutes of motoring chat.

