Home / News / Watch: Big crashes and fast cars! Zooming with DRIVEN Ep.3

Watch: Big crashes and fast cars! Zooming with DRIVEN Ep.3

By Driven • 08/05/2020
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

Level 3 car tasks, the Car Quiz, 0-100 challenge, and Star Wars vehicles are all covered off in this week’s episode of Zooming with DRIVEN.

Hosted by DRIVEN ambassador and Coast’s Sam Wallace, Editor Dean Evans, Deputy Editor David Linklater, Multimedia Journo Matt Hansen, and Digital Writer Andrew Sluys.

Zooming with DRIVEN is our weekly isolation vidcast where we catch up with the motoring news week, talk cars and play games.

We talk about the fastest vehicular experiences we've had, and about the worst crashes that we've been in. Something that seems to go hand in hand for Sam.

All packed into 26 minutes of motoring chat.

Missed an episode? Watch episode one here, and episode 2 here.

By Driven • 08/05/2020

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Nissan Navara ST 2.3D NP300 4x2 Nissan Navara ST 2.3D NP300 4x2
Nissan Navara ST 2.3D NP300 4x2

$28,880

Holden Barina RS 1.4 Turbo Hatch Auto Holden Barina RS 1.4 Turbo Hatch Auto
Holden Barina RS 1.4 Turbo Hatch Auto

$12,880

Ford Everest TITANIUM 3.2TD Ford Everest TITANIUM 3.2TD
Ford Everest TITANIUM 3.2TD

$56,990

Ford EcoSport TITANIUM Ford EcoSport TITANIUM
Ford EcoSport TITANIUM

$25,990

We Recommend