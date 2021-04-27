Watch: Bill Nye explains how Porsche's incredible all-electric Taycan works

While electric vehicles have been around for a few years now, the majority of motorists are only just coming around to the idea of a battery-powered commuter, meaning that there will be a fair few questions to be asked.

To answer a few popular questions about Porsche's all-electric Taycan, the German brand has employed Bill Nye, a popular American TV personality. And with a trusty whiteboard by his side, he explores what makes the Taycan so special.

Throughout a series of videos, Nye explains how basic electric vehicle functions operate, such as regenerative braking and basic battery technology.

Like most topics surrounding cars, the ideas are quite basic once you manage to get your head around them, but hearing them in Bill's words makes things even easier.

Fast charging is still a bit of a mystery to most, and how exactly does an 800W system speed the process up? It turns out that the process isn't too different from filling a barrel with a garden hose versus a fire hose.

While most electric vehicles use a single-speed transmission, Porsche decided to give the Taycan a two-speed unit. Before you ask, Bill has already got the answer covered:

It might not look as sleek as a 911, or a 918 hypercar, but the Taycan actually has the lowest coefficient of drag of any road car that Porsche has ever built. How? Apparently, it makes a lot of sense

And finally, Nye explains how the Taycan can achieve the same 0-100km/h time every single attempt.