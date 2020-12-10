Watch: BMW driver goes full Mustang, crashes while leaving meet

In the age of the internet, no one is safe from being filmed and posted on the internet, and in the car community, this means that we get to see countless Mustangs crash whilst leaving car meets.

In this scenario, offending driver is behind the wheel of a BMW F80 M3 instead of a Mustang, but for the world's viewing pleasure, instant justice is served.

Despite the fact that BMW dropped the V8 for the F80 M3, the driver still manages to go full Mustang with the high-performance sedan, and slams into the curb at high-speed.

To impress the amateur photographers waiting outside the car meet, it's obvious that this clown attempted to slide the M3 but gave it too much jandle and not enough steering angle, causing the car to snap back in the other direction.

It's hard to judge the damage from this angle, but we wouldn't be surprised if the car becomes a write off due to the significant suspension damage hitting a curb can cause.

Like all good M3s, the F80 is rear-wheel drive, and is offered with a six-speed manual transmission. The twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine sends 317kW and 550Nm to the rear wheels.

Given this, we almost sympathise with the driver losing control, but then again, he's an absolute idiot for doing it.